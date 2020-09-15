Karen M. Behm
Neenah - Karen Marie Behm, age 63, was a loving mother, wonderful wife, and devoted grandmother who passed away after her battle with cancer on September 10, 2020. She was born April 7, 1957 to the late John and Penny Robinson and was married to her loving husband Jay Behm.
Her everlasting essence will live on through her husband, her son Dusty A. Lucht, Jr, and grandchildren Selena and Jackson Lucht. She is also survived by her siblings: Ken (Sherry) Robinson, Mike (Mary) Robinson, Todd Robinson, Wayne Robinson, Paul Robinson, and Tammy Robinson. Other survivors include Jay's parents: Denver (Vivian) Behm, and her in-laws: Janelle (Jeff) Baldwin and Jeff (Becky) Behm. She loved her many, many nieces and nephews who are too numerous to mention. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, a son Travis T. Lucht, and a sister Thea Robinson.
Her love of camping, fishing and hunting was only outpaced by her love of her family and friends. She has touched us all with her unwavering strength, perseverance and grace, and will forever live on in our hearts and memories.
Her cremation will be performed by Heart of the Valley Cremation Service and there will be a private ceremony. Karen's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Theda Care at Home for all their compassion and support.
For more information or to share a memory of Karen, please visit www.hovcremation.com
