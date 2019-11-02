|
Kari Ann Gray
Kari Ann Gray, 36, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, died Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Florida. Kari was born June 28, 1983 in Elizabethton, Tennessee, the daughter of Kandy Kresal and Kendall Gray.
Kari moved to Oshkosh, Wisconsin on July 8, 1987, where she grew up. She attended Merrill Elementary, Lakeside Elementary, Grace Lutheran, Oshkosh West High, and Fox Valley Technical College. She enjoyed cooking, camping, singing, concerts, and hanging out at the beach. Kari was employed by One Sexy Biker Chick, and loved traveling and making friend's where ever she went.
Kari is survived by her parents; her great grandmother Barbara Chapin; grandparents Wilbur and Nancy Vandersee, and Willie Eugene Hinson; great uncles and aunts; Roger and Arlene Chapin, Terry and Annette Skaug, Adrian (Jaime) Chapin, Todd (Andrea) Chapin; aunts, Debra Hughes, Kim Green; uncles, Randy (Sandy) Vandersee, and Mark Green; cousins Michelle (Andy) Abhold, Heidi (Jared) Schroeckenthaler, Stefanie and Nicole Green; and many cousins of the Chapin, Kresal and Gray families. She was preceded in death by; great grandparents Arthur and Dorothy Vandersee and Adrian R. Chapin; grandparents Dana R. Gray and Charlotte J. Hinson; and uncle SGT Randall K. Gray.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday November 9, 2019, at Community Church at 2351 Ryf Road in Oshkosh, WI. Visitation will be from 11 to noon, with a memorial service following.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019