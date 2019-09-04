|
|
Karl O. Hensel
Oshkosh - Karl O. Hensel, age 96, passed away Monday, September 2nd, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center with his daughter Kathy at his side. He was born in Lake Mills, WI on February 5th, 1923 to William and Martha Hensel.
Karl served his country proudly in WWII in the European theatre. Over the years he was a member of the Masons, as well as the VFW. He worked as a machine shop supervisor, Police Officer, EMT, and many other interesting jobs along the way. Karl also owned the Bear Trap Sport Shop in Friendship WI in the 70's with his wife, Irene. He loved camping and fishing, but his favorite hobby was making people laugh with his amazing sense of humor. Oh, so many stories!
He was blessed to go on the Old Glory Honor Flight in 2010 with his daughter Kathy. It was an amazing trip for both of them. His son Bill, surprised him when he got back by playing in the band that was a part of the welcome home ceremony.
He spent the last several years at Edenbrook of Oshkosh (formerly Northpoint), where he had many treasured friends, both residents and staff. It was very clear the love they all had for him. Thank you so much for everything you did for Dad, it was truly his second home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Martha, his wife Irene, his brother Earnest, and his son from a prior marriage, Dan Hensel.
He is survived by his Daughter Kathy (Jules Klemens), son William (Jen) Hensel. He is also survived by his children from his first marriage, Karl (Ann) Hensel, Sharon (Wayne) Wenzel, and Thomas Hensel. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is now reunited with the love of his life Irene, who went to heaven ahead of him to get things ready for him as she always did.
A service for Karl will be held at Konrad-Behlman Eastside (402 Waugoo Ave) on September 5, 2019 at 2:30PM. Lynn Zahorik will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 1:30PM until the time of service. A burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Park.
He will also be greatly missed by his best friends Russ and Linda. Thank you both for all of your love.
We would also like to thank the outstanding staff at Mercy Medical-the ER staff as well as the PCU2 staff for making Dad's final time so comfortable and peaceful.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 4, 2019