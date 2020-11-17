Karla ChivingtonOshkosh - Karla M. Chivington, age 82, passed away on Nov. 13 at Bethel Home. Karla was born on Dec. 25, 1937, the daughter of Carl and Linda (Popp) Drexler. She married Ken Chivington on Dec. 26, 1959. Together they have two children. As a child, Karla spent her summers on the Koessl family farm in Sister Bay. After her children were older, Karla enrolled at FVTC school of Nursing and worked as a nurse at Mercy Hospital for many years. Karla was an excellent cook and took joy on making meals for her co-workers and family. After retiring, her and Ken spent many years traveling to Gulf Port, MS in the winter where she enjoyed the beautiful weather and the beach. Karla was a loving, devoted wife and an amazing mom. She was the best grandma to her four grandchildren.Karla is survived by her husband, daughter Mary (Dan) Konrad, son Glen (Gina) Chivington, grandson David (Megan) Chivington, grandson Michael (Morgan) Chivington, grandson Nathan (special friend Emily) Konrad and granddaughter Meredith (Dallas III) Laramore. She is further survived by four great-grand children: Olivia Chivington, Finley and Duncan Chivington and Dallas Laramore IV.The family would like to thank the staff at Bethel Home for the wonderful care and compassion given to Karla.Due to COVID, a private family service will be held.