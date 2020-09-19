Oshkosh - Karon M. Borkowski, age 75, passed away on Friday September 18, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center. She was born on May 5, 1945 in Coleman, Wisconsin a daughter of John and Mabel Synstad Johnson. On December 22, 1962 she married Dale Borkowski. He preceded her in death in 2017.She loved dogs especially Huskies which she both raised and raced. In connection with her love of dogs she was a member of the AKC Kennel Club.She is survived by her two sons, Anthony (Kathy), Todd (Shirley); one daughter, Terri (Steve) Krings; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her brothers, Urbane (Sharon) Johnson, Randall (Pat) Johnson, Curtis (Marilyn) Johnson, Rodney (Vicki) Johnson, John (Michelle) Johnson, Rusty (Vicky) Johnson, Arlyn (Bonnie) Johnson; one sister, Marie Orlando and one sister-in-law, Loryce Borkowski.She was preceded in death by her husband; her brothers-in-law, Edward Ricter, John Orlando, Harvey Borkowski and sisters-in-law, Doreen Borkowski and Pat Borkowski.Funeral services for Karon will be held on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at Lake View Memorial Park-chapel at noon. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow the funeral service.The family would like to thank friends and family for their help and care given to Karon for the last several years.