Katharine T ("Kitty") Day
Oshkosh - Katharine ("Kitty") T. Day, age 81, of Oshkosh, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 peacefully with family at her side at Park View Health Center in Oshkosh. She was born in Waynesburg, PA on December 23, 1937, the daughter of the late Thomas and Alice Gordon Troutman. Kitty married Ralph W. Day on July 31, 1976, who preceded her in death on December 31, 1996. Before retirement, she was an administrative assistant at several real estate and law offices in Sausalito, CA, Chicago, IL, and Pittsburgh, PA. Until her health issues, Kitty was active in her church, and volunteered regularly at the Oshkosh Area Humane Society and the Oshkosh Police Department.
Kitty was the youngest of five children. Preceding her in death were her brother and three sisters; Louise (Bob) McElroy, Philip (Joy) Troutman, Ellen (Bob) Thompson, and Cassandra (Wayne) McCoy. She was a devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews. She is further survived by three step-children; Michael A. Day of Lompoc, CA, Laura Ann Day of Oshkosh, WI and Amy K. Day of Everett, WA. She has six step-grandchildren.
Funeral for Kitty will be on Monday, February 25 at 11:30 a.m. in First Congregational Church, 137 Algoma Blvd., Oshkosh, WI with the Reverend Nancy Taylor officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.
Memorials may be made to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society. Kitty's family wishes to extend a very special Thank you to Mary Jo Gonzales for all her compassion and care, and also a special shout out to the outstanding staff and caregivers at Park View Health Center: Kitty felt lucky to live there.
Kitty had a good run, and left us on her terms, peacefully and graciously as she lived.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019