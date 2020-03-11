|
Oshkosh - Katherine I. Colburn, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Lakeshore Manor. She was born to the late Robert A. and Anna B. Dake on February 6, 1925 in Oshkosh. Katherine married Robert L. Colburn in May, 1952 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
She worked as a waitress at the Pioneer Inn and Hesser's Supper Club. She also worked for Lenox Candle, Carolina Soap, and Aurora Candle. When Katherine was younger, she enjoyed camping in Wild Rose. In her later years, she enjoyed reading, especially romance novels and the National Inquirer. She liked swimming and loved Halloween. Every year, she looked forward to dressing up and scaring the neighbor kids, as well as her own children.
She is survived by her children, Barbara (William) White, Robert (Sali) Colburn, Michael (Caroline) Colburn, Lisa (Taghi) Sheikhalmalooki and Patrick (Lori) Colburn; grandchildren: Tammy Zellmer, Kevin and Wanda White, Heather Colburn, Sabrina Kaiser, Ashley and Kyle (Kaitlyn) Colburn, Shannon (Justin) Deuel, Colleen Colburn, Joshua (Allie Vlachina) Colburn, Arash (Taylor), Komron and Kavon (Mariah Johnson) Sheikhalmalooki; great-grandchildren: Kianna Colburn, Paxten Colburn, Phoenix, Cayden, Harlow, Liam and Tristan Kaiser, Elliot Colburn, Hunter and Hayden Colburn, Molly Deuel; and great-great-granddaughter: Briella Colburn
Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; daughter: Shirley Zellmer; sisters: Lucille, Cecily Dorthea and Elaine; and brothers: Harvey, Robert, James, Donald.
A service for Katherine will be held at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Eastside, 402 Waugoo Avenue on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Noon. Pastor Jon Willis will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will take place at Lake View Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank Ascension hospice, especially Ashlee, Kim and Chris, as well as the staff of Lakeshore Manor for the loving care provided to Katherine and her family.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020