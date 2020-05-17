|
Katherine V. Rescheske
Neenah - Katherine V. Rescheske, Neenah, entered eternal life on May 9th, 2020. She was born on November 17th, 1940, to Casper and Jennie Wendling of Cudahy, Wisconsin. After high school Kathy began working in a factory. One day she came home and informed her parents she was quitting her job to attend beauty school, thus beginning a 50+ year career as a hairdresser. Kathy met the love of her life, Everett, on a blind date, and married him on June 23rd, 1962.
Kathy is survived by her children: Laurie (Brian) Griepentrog and David Rescheske; by her grandchildren: Christopher Flores (special friend Shannen Parker), Kayla Flores (special friend Scott Johnson) Brian Flores, Victor Flores, and Katelyn Wolf; and by her beloved poodle, Abby. She is further survived by her sister, Lydia Kelly; sisters-in-law: Ruth Rescheske, Shirleen Rescheske and Eileen Rescheske; brother in law, Melvin Bruun; and many nieces and nephews.
Kathy was preceded in death by Everett, by her parents, by brothers in law Paul Kelly, Franklin Rescheske, Roger Rescheske, Ralph Rescheske, Henry Ebert, and Orville Hunt, and by sisters in law Betty Hunt, Anita Bruun, and June Ebert.
Kathy and Everett were introduced to square dancing in the 1970s, being members of the Timber Toppers and Fox Valley Squares clubs. They were also avid campers and traveled throughout Wisconsin and the US in their motor home, including annual winters on the Texas Gulf Coast. They and their friends had many adventures while camping, and "what happens at the camper stays at the camper" was a particularly fitting motto.
Kathy loved to cook, bake, quilt and crochet, learning those skills from her mother and passing them along to her children. Her family will miss her holiday meals, love, and laughter, and Abby will miss long walks throughout Neenah.
Kathy's family expresses their deep gratitude to the caregivers at Alten Haus and Heartland Hospice, for helping Kathy through her final years.
A private service for family will be held now and a public memorial service will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be directed to the building fund of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Neenah. Kathy and Everett's longtime church home.
