|
|
Kathleen A. LeMay
Oshkosh - Kathleen LeMay, age 76, passed away at home on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Kathleen was born on March 2, 1943 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Walter and Mildred Orzechowski. She married Jeffery LeMay in 1991. Kathy was employed with Hoffmaster for many years before her retirement in 2007. She enjoyed gardening, card making, and crafts of all sorts, vacationing with family in Smokey Mountains. It gave Kathy great pleasure spending time with family, especially all the grandkids. She was also a member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Jeffery LeMay, son, Dave (Terri) Gomoll, step sons: Chad Rost and Jonathon LeMay, daughters: Barbara Gomoll, Linda (Thomas) Cannon, step daughters: Crystal (Jeremy) Holdmeier, and Ashley LeMay, grandchildren: Beth (Dan) Liebergen, Gary Gomoll, Kristen (Dave) MacKenzie, Morgan, Sawyer, Brooklyn, Josh, Isaac, Landon, Jaylyn, Marvin, and Jordan, and great grandchildren: Owen, Hailey, and Aiden. Brothers- in-law: Harry LeMay and Gary (Vicki) LeMay, sisters- in-law: Carol Spiegelberg, Delores Clark, Linda Schmidt, and Darlene LeMay.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and first husband, Gary Gomoll.
A memorial service for Kathy will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church (1100 E. Murdock Ave, Oshkosh 54901) at 5pm with Rev. Karen Jewell officiating. Visitation will be from 3pm until the time of service.
Kathy's family would like to thank Carrie, Stacy, Jenny, and Lisa of Ascension Hospice, and Dr. Curtis Radford and staff.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 9, 2019