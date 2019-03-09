Services
St Andrew's Lutheran Church
1100 E Murdock Ave
Oshkosh, WI 54901
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church
(1100 E. Murdock Ave
Oshkosh, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church
1100 E. Murdock Ave
Oshkosh, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen LeMay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen A. LeMay


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathleen A. LeMay Obituary
Kathleen A. LeMay

Oshkosh - Kathleen LeMay, age 76, passed away at home on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Kathleen was born on March 2, 1943 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Walter and Mildred Orzechowski. She married Jeffery LeMay in 1991. Kathy was employed with Hoffmaster for many years before her retirement in 2007. She enjoyed gardening, card making, and crafts of all sorts, vacationing with family in Smokey Mountains. It gave Kathy great pleasure spending time with family, especially all the grandkids. She was also a member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Jeffery LeMay, son, Dave (Terri) Gomoll, step sons: Chad Rost and Jonathon LeMay, daughters: Barbara Gomoll, Linda (Thomas) Cannon, step daughters: Crystal (Jeremy) Holdmeier, and Ashley LeMay, grandchildren: Beth (Dan) Liebergen, Gary Gomoll, Kristen (Dave) MacKenzie, Morgan, Sawyer, Brooklyn, Josh, Isaac, Landon, Jaylyn, Marvin, and Jordan, and great grandchildren: Owen, Hailey, and Aiden. Brothers- in-law: Harry LeMay and Gary (Vicki) LeMay, sisters- in-law: Carol Spiegelberg, Delores Clark, Linda Schmidt, and Darlene LeMay.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and first husband, Gary Gomoll.
A memorial service for Kathy will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church (1100 E. Murdock Ave, Oshkosh 54901) at 5pm with Rev. Karen Jewell officiating. Visitation will be from 3pm until the time of service.
Kathy's family would like to thank Carrie, Stacy, Jenny, and Lisa of Ascension Hospice, and Dr. Curtis Radford and staff.

logo





Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.