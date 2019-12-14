|
|
Kathleen Anne "Kathy" Williams
Redgranite - Kathleen Anne "Kathy" Williams (nee Keenan), age 65, a resident of Preston Place C.B.R.F. in Redgranite, formerly of the Township of Leon, rural Redgranite, passed away peacefully Monday evening, December 9, 2019 at Preston Place. She was under the care of ThedaCare at Home Hospice.
Kathy was born October 11, 1954 in Shiocton, Wisconsin, a daughter of LeVerne and Marie Keenan. She had lived in Oshkosh and Redgranite since 1982. Her husband, James Williams preceded her in death in 2014. A sister, Donna, and a brother, Kenneth also preceded her in death.
Kathy had been employed at Beemis in Oshkosh for 12 years, and also at Lamaco in Oshkosh for a time. She enjoyed working in her garden, fishing, and taking care of her home.
She is survived by a step-son, Richard Williams of Mercer, WI, a step-daughter, Lori Williams of Seymour, a brother, Michael "Mike" Keenan of Indiana, step-grandchildren, Renee (Peter) Hieptas, and their children, Cheyanne, Aubrey, and James of Little Chute, and Jesse Williams of Seymour, WI, and a nephew, Richard Lee Decker of Lohrville. Kathy is also survived by other nieces and nephews, and her friends and caregivers at Preston Place.
There will be no formal visitation or services. Any expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Kathleen Williams Family C/O Ruminski Funeral Home P.O. Box 16 Redgranite, WI 54970-0016.
The Ruminski Funeral Home of Redgranite assisted Kathy's family with arrangements. (920) 566-2313
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019