Oshkosh - Kathleen "Kathy" Binder (Bougie), 73, Oshkosh, passed away Wednesday, May 15, after a courageous battle with cancer. Kathy was born on August 28, 1945, in Oshkosh, to William and Catherine (Noe) Bougie. On May 28, 1965 she married Gary Binder, he preceded her in death on May 4, 1981.

Kathy enjoyed many things in her lifetime, especially, baking, gardening and shopping. Her greatest joy came from her sons and grandsons. She could regularly be found on the sidelines cheering them on during their school and sporting events.

She is survived by her boys, Brian (Carrie) Binder and Brad (Jennifer) Binder. She was a loving grandmother to five grandsons, Brayden, Brock, Blake, Brooks and Briggs.

She is further survived by her sisters, Barbara Killian, Dianne Miller, Marilyn Whitty, and Ardene Schinke, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Jerome and James Bougie, as well as her father and mother-in-law, Richard and Ann Binder.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Cheryl and the staff at Oakwood Manor, for their kindness, loving care, and comfort given to Kathy.

A private service for the family will be held.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 19, 2019
