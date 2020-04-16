|
|
Oshkosh - Kathleen K. Petri passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband and three daughters on Wednesday April 15th, 2020. She was born on June 22nd, 1944 to the late George and Lucille Woldt. She married the love of her life Thomas R Petri on July 11th, 1964.
She was the jack of all trades. Her many talents included being the family barber, wood worker, gardener, and home cook. Her hobbies included going to rummage sales, crocheting, and digging for treasures. She most of all loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Kathleen was survived by her loving husband, Tom; daughters, Debra Kerrigan, Christie Pattie, Jody Patrie; brother, George (Ruth) Woldt; Grandchildren, Sonja, Synthia, Morgan, Elijah, Jade, Hunter, Samuel, Joseph; great grandchildren, Rosa, Vera and Grey.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father and sisters Diane Woldt and Judith Smith.
She left a positive imprint on the lives of anyone she met. She will forever be in our hearts and greatly missed.
Per Kathy's wishes, no formal services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please plant some in remembrance of our beloved wife and mother.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020