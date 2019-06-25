|
|
Kathleen Rose Berndt
Oshkosh - Kathleen Rose "Kathy" Berndt, age 75, of Oshkosh, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Lakeshore Manor. She was born on June 14, 1944, the daughter of Lyle and Audree (Dowling) Perkins, who preceded her in death.
Kathy was a "stay at home mom" for many years, dedicating her love and energy to the welfare of her family. She then went back to school, earned a degree from Fox Valley Technical College, and retired from an administrative position at The Radford Company. In her spare time, Kathy enjoyed gardening, crafting, collecting antiques and watching the Packers. Kathy was also passionate about her leadership roles in the groups Tough Love and DECA. Always their biggest fan and confidant, Kathy provided endless love and support to her four sons in all things, including serving as a Cub Scouts den mother and a soccer coach.
Survivors include her four adoring sons, Darryl (Kerrie) Berndt, Danny Berndt, Aaron (Bethany) Berndt, Adam Berndt, and their father, Donald Berndt; three precious grandchildren, Ashlyn, Aaron, and Leven; six loving siblings, Patricia, Lyle, Lynn, Lori, Lonnie, and Lisa; and nieces and nephews.
A time of visiting and sharing memories will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Seefeld Funeral Chapels, 1025 Oregon Street, Oshkosh. A formal service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Oshkosh immediately following the service. Memorials may be directed to the in Kathy's honor. Online condolences to the family may be given at www.seefeldfuneral.com.
Kathy's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Lakeshore Manor, hospice nurse Brad Berger and caregiver Lisa Stiebs for the love and support given to Kathy.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 25, 2019