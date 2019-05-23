|
|
Kathleen (Kay) Rose Wellner
King - Kathleen (Kay) Rose Wellner, age 94, passed away peacefully May 20 at the Wisconsin Veteran's Home in King. She was born November 23, 1924, to Paul and Edith (Coville) Leigh in the Town of Marion, Waushara County.
Kathleen graduated from Victory Country School, Wautoma High School in 1941, and Waushara County Normal School in 1943. After graduation she taught in a country school in Clark Mills, Waushara County, and Nelson School near Menominee Falls.
She lived in Hancock after her marriage to Blaine Ashley in 1946 where their five children were born. In 1966 she married Arthur Wellner, and together they welcomed and celebrated 11 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Patricia Ashley, and her son Ted (Kim) Kallas, and their children Stephanie, Alysha, Mallory, Shawnee, Jasmine, and William; Barbara (Richard) Markowski, and children: Scott (Cheryl) Markowski and their children; Alyssa (Mike) Doro, and Adalyn, Landyn, and Jack; Andrea (Bruce) Raub, and Hayden; And Anessa Markowski; Monica (Mark) Keelor, and daughters Jade (Derek) Reihart, and Cassandra (Mike) Doro; Richard (Jodi) Markowski, their children Hannah and Wyatt; Michael (Tina) Markowski, their son Owen; Kathleen (Russell) Thom , their son David (Rebecca) Thom, their sons David Socha and Lane Thom; their grandson Sam and his son Blake; Janice Miller, and her children Christopher (Niki) Miller and their children Ashley and Isaac, Nathaniel (Naomi) Miller and son Elijah and Sarah (Daniel) Miller; and Jerry Ashley, his son Travis (Ginger) Ashley and son Connor; her sister, Bernadine Bahn, brothers Dennis (Netsy) Leigh, and Paul (Ann) Leigh, and sister-in-law, Lucille (Ted) Schlinsky.
Her husbands Blaine Ashley and Art Wellner, parents Paul Leigh and Edith Leigh Lehman, step-father, Stanley Lehman, grandson Steven Thom, and brothers Raymond and Eugene Leigh preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held, Thursday, 4-7pm at Stahl Funeral Home, in Plainfield, and funeral services at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Plainfield Friday at 11am Friday, with visitation 9:30 until the time of service. Burial in the Hancock Village Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Kathleen's name to either the Hancock Public Library, or the Berlin Public Library.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 23, 2019