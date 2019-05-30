|
|
Kathleen Wojciechowski
Omro - Kathleen "Kat" Wojciechowski, age 73, of Omro, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center. Born on July 6,1945, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Claire and Yvonne (Hernden) Beltezore, Kat married David Wojciechowski on December 1, 2001, in Omro.
Employed in the nursing field, Kathleen started as an LPN in 1972 and retired 37 years later as a RN in Elder Care, having worked in Iowa, Texas, and Wisconsin. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Omro and a Life Member of the NRA. Kat enjoyed quilting, gardening, fishing, camping, and traveling (her goal was to visit all 50 states….she made it to 48). She was a true matriarch of her family.
Survivors include her husband, David Wojciechowski; her children, Jerry (Sally) Moyer, Michele (Robert) Martin, Todd (significant other, Michelle) Wojciechowski, Brett Shaw, and Troy (Trista Farrell) Wojciechowski; 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren (one more to join the family soon); three sisters, Dorothy Abrahamson, Peggy Marx, and Clarice Shaw. Preceding Kathleen in death are her parents and two brothers, Bob and Terry Beltezore.
Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the garden plot at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Kathleen's memory would be appreciated.
"I thought of you today, but that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday and the days before that too. I think of you in silence. I often speak your name. All I have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake, with which I'll never part. God has you in His keeping, I have you in my heart."
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 30, 2019