Kathryn Dallman
Oshkosh - Katy was born on July 20, 1927, and was called to Jesus on March 7, 2020, at Park View Health Center.
Mom retired from UWO after 20 years back in 1991. She started out at the Circulation Desk and retired from the Reserve Room. She witnessed to many students and made some very good friends during her time there.
Next to her Lord and Savior, her kids and family were her life. She told me that today and every day. None of us would be who we are today, if not for her constant prayers and love. Her presence here on earth was a blessing to us all.
Left to celebrate Mom's life are her daughters Sue (Roger) Cardinal and Dana (Robert) Miller. Grandchildren Nicole Mueller, Andi Mueller, and Kelika (Mike) Northam, Christina Cardinal, Marcel (Desiree) Cardinal, Marissa (Nate) Boyce, Kim (Ian) Nichols. Great grandchildren Noah and Max Schoepke, Evynn Rosenow, Morgynn Anger, Weston and Reese Cardinal, Brady and Harper Boyce, and Finn Nichols. Mom is further survived by many extended relatives and friends that have blessed her life over the years.
To greet Mom and share her new life in heaven are her parents Pearl and Paul Haas, brothers Paul and his wife Mary Jane, Martin Haas, daughters Pam Zellmer and her husband James and Debi Joy Dallman.
