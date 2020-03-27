|
Kathryn E. Kossel
Oshkosh, WI - Kathryn Elaine Kossel (71) passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 21st. Kathryn was the first child of Robert and Elaine Kossel and was born January 8th which was her mothers' birthday. What a great birthday gift. Kathy spent her early years in Oshkosh among family and many special dogs, cats and horses. She graduated from OHS and then UW-O where she received a teaching degree. She moved to Mishicot, WI where she taught English. Desiring a change, perhaps adventure, Kathy moved to Chicago and worked at Merrill Chase Art Gallery, this solidified her love of artwork and decorating. Challenging herself again, Kathy moved to Arizona where she entered the managerial program at Bullocks Department Store. Kathy eventually became a buyer of children's clothing. She moved to California and as a retail children's clothing buyer made many work trips to NY, Hong Kong, Singapore & Malaysia. In 1992 she received the "Buyer of the Year" award. Kathy eventually moved home to Oshkosh, WI to be close to her family. She became an efficient Office Manager at Kossels' Service Center. In her spare time, Kathy enjoyed cheering for the Packers, gardening, cooking, reading books,and especially decorating. She loved making a beautiful table setting. She would often say "when pigs fly" and thus began her "flying pigs" collection. However, Kathy's #1 love was her pug dog (Koko) and Siamese cat (Keko).
Kathy will be greatly missed as she wore many hats both in the family and at work.
She is survived by and her memory will be cherished by her mother (Elaine) and father (Bob), her brothers, Robert J. Kossel II (Jacqueline) and Benjamin (Kathleen) Kossel and sister Kristine (Brad) Fox, and her many nieces and nephews along with the many people whose lives she had touched over the years.
A memorial and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathy's name may be made to The Oshkosh Area Humane Society.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020