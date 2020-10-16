1/
Kathryn "Kathie" Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn "Kathie" Miller

Oshkosh - Kathryn "Kathie" Mary Miller, age 71, of Oshkosh passed away on Thursday afternoon October 15, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center. Kathie was born in Oshkosh on March 19, 1949 the daughter of Tony and Virginia (Kuettel) Kronschnabel. On June 6, 1970 she married Terry F. Miller in Oshkosh.

Kathie is survived by her husband Terry Miller of Oshkosh. One son, Marc (special friend Julie) Miller and one daughter, Michelle (Ben) Clausen both of Oshkosh. Three brothers, Jim (Jane) Kronschnabel of Montello, Joe (Linda) Kronschnabel of Oshkosh and Jeff (Jolene) Kronschnabel of Iowa. Three grandchildren, Chris Miller, Sully and Paisley Clausen. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Graveside services will be held at Lake View Cemetery on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10 am. Deacon Pat Gelhar will officiate






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Oshkosh Northwestern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved