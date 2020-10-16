Kathryn "Kathie" MillerOshkosh - Kathryn "Kathie" Mary Miller, age 71, of Oshkosh passed away on Thursday afternoon October 15, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center. Kathie was born in Oshkosh on March 19, 1949 the daughter of Tony and Virginia (Kuettel) Kronschnabel. On June 6, 1970 she married Terry F. Miller in Oshkosh.Kathie is survived by her husband Terry Miller of Oshkosh. One son, Marc (special friend Julie) Miller and one daughter, Michelle (Ben) Clausen both of Oshkosh. Three brothers, Jim (Jane) Kronschnabel of Montello, Joe (Linda) Kronschnabel of Oshkosh and Jeff (Jolene) Kronschnabel of Iowa. Three grandchildren, Chris Miller, Sully and Paisley Clausen. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents.Graveside services will be held at Lake View Cemetery on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10 am. Deacon Pat Gelhar will officiate