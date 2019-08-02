Services
Barbola Funeral Chapel, Inc.
282 E. Marquette Street
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2755
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barbola Funeral Chapel, Inc.
282 E. Marquette Street
Berlin, WI 54923
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Barbola Funeral Chapel, Inc.
282 E. Marquette Street
Berlin, WI 54923
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Francisco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy J. Francisco


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathy J. Francisco

Berlin - Kathy Jean Francisco, age 59, of Berlin, died on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at ThedaCare Medical Center-Berlin surrounded by her family after a brief battle with cancer.

She was born July 29, 1960, in Berlin, the daughter of Clifford and Beverly Voeltner Rohde. Kathy was a 1978 graduate of Berlin High School.

Kathy was involved in the activities program for Juliette Manor for 20 years. Kathy absolutely loved spending time swimming, sunning and walking up and down at the beach in Florida collecting all kinds of treasures. She enjoyed decorating and adored animals, especially her cats.

She is survived by her children, Tim Francisco, Amanda (Will) Golomski and Emily Francisco; seven grandchildren, Eagan, Daisy, Bethany, Corbin, Beverly, Isabelle and Margo; parents, Cliff and Bev; brother, Craig (Carleen) Rohde; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin. Funeral services will be held at Barbola Funeral Chapel at 7:00 p.m., Rev. Brian Beardsley officiating. The family wishes to thank Lori, Hannah, Alyse, Tina, Dylan and Chris for all the support and care they gave Kathy. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now