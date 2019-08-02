|
Kathy J. Francisco
Berlin - Kathy Jean Francisco, age 59, of Berlin, died on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at ThedaCare Medical Center-Berlin surrounded by her family after a brief battle with cancer.
She was born July 29, 1960, in Berlin, the daughter of Clifford and Beverly Voeltner Rohde. Kathy was a 1978 graduate of Berlin High School.
Kathy was involved in the activities program for Juliette Manor for 20 years. Kathy absolutely loved spending time swimming, sunning and walking up and down at the beach in Florida collecting all kinds of treasures. She enjoyed decorating and adored animals, especially her cats.
She is survived by her children, Tim Francisco, Amanda (Will) Golomski and Emily Francisco; seven grandchildren, Eagan, Daisy, Bethany, Corbin, Beverly, Isabelle and Margo; parents, Cliff and Bev; brother, Craig (Carleen) Rohde; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin. Funeral services will be held at Barbola Funeral Chapel at 7:00 p.m., Rev. Brian Beardsley officiating. The family wishes to thank Lori, Hannah, Alyse, Tina, Dylan and Chris for all the support and care they gave Kathy. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019