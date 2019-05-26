|
|
Kay Clark
Oshkosh - Kay Clark, 88, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was born October 28, 1930, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Kenneth and Veronica (Dolato) Wolff. Kay was employed for many years at Winnebago Mental Health until her retirement, after which she volunteered in various capacities in the Oshkosh Community. She loved family get-togethers, celebrating birthdays, cook-outs, Christmas, and nature, especially trees, summer breezes, and the way the sun felt on her face.
Kay is survived by her son, Curt (Petey) Clark; grandsons: Ryan (Mandy) Clark and Kyle (Amanda) Clark; great grandchildren: Kirsten, Ella, Ava, James, and Sam; a sister-in-law, Audrey Mateyka; nieces, other relatives, as well as her Oshkosh Warriors 'family' and the Friday fish girls. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; parents; daughter, Carla; brother in law, Glenn Clark and nephew, Larry Clark.
In accordance with Kay's wishes, private services will be held and she will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Jim, in Lake View Memorial Park, Oshkosh.
Kay's family would like to extend a special thank you to Deacon Sandra Muinde from Trinity Episcopal Church, the staff of Eastbrooke Manor in Oshkosh, and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care of Kay in her final months. A very special thank you to Deb from Heartland Hospice who went above and beyond what her job entailed.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 26, 2019