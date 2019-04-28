|
Oshkosh - Kay Margaret Gilson, 70, of Oshkosh, passed away at Eden Meadows in Oshkosh on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She was born on July 21, 1948 in Algoma, WI to Gerald and Margaret (Zimmerman) Kramer. She was raised on a dairy farm in East Maplewood. Kay was a 1966 graduate of Southern Door High School. She then went on to pursue a degree at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. On June 21, 1969 she married Pierre Vincent Gilson in Sturgeon Bay. After graduating from UW-Oshkosh in 1970, she taught elementary school in the Oshkosh school district for five years. She stayed home during the early years of her children's lives to care for them. She counted those years as the happiest of her life. Later, she went back to work at the Oshkosh B'Gosh Corporate Office, and after 25 years of service, retired in 2009.
Survivors include her husband, Pierre Gilson; two children, Andrew (Kate) Gilson, Paula (Kyle) Whitcomb; six grandchildren, Tessa Whitcomb, Molly Gilson, Lucy Whitcomb, Finnegan Gilson, Cormick Gilson, Grace Whitcomb; mother, Margaret Kramer; one brother and two sisters, Thomas (Sandy) Kramer, Peggy (Eric) Westin, Laurie (Craig) Kimps; one brother-in-law, Michael (Melody Werkheiser) Gilson; two sisters-in-law, Yvonne (Keith) Stukenberg, Susan (Nancy Batchelor) Gilson; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Kramer; father-in-law, Vincent Gilson; mother-in-law, Angela Gilson; sister-in-law, Mary Gilson; and nephew, Michael Henry Westin.
Being a wife, mother, and grandmother were Kay's three favorite and most cherished roles. She excelled at all of them. Kay sustained a strong faith in God which guided her throughout her life. She believed in hard work, forgiveness, being genuine, and always championed a dry, witty, sense of humor until the end. Kay always admired her mother's love for watching things grow, and became quite an avid gardener herself. She didn't mind getting her hands dirty. She also enjoyed using her hands to sew, skills she learned as a young person in 4H. She later taught herself to crochet and knit, and joined a wonderful, supportive group of quilters at Calvary Lutheran Church, where she was a member. She was a fan of country music and Elvis Presley, enjoyed reading Stephen King books, cheering for the Green Bay Packers, and her favorite drink was a Brandy Old Fashioned Sweet.
Kay touched the lives of many special friends over the years. She was a tremendous listener, extremely down to earth, caring, and refreshingly honest with people she came into contact with. On countless Friday nights, she and Pierre enjoyed going out for fish fries with friends. She loved camping with her family and spending time in Door County. During retirement, Kay and Pierre took many road trips, covering nearly every corner of the United States. They preferred the roads less traveled, and enjoyed the beauty of quiet trails, chatting with the locals, and eating at mom and pop diners along the way. Kay and Pierre were to have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this summer.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Calvary Lutheran Church, with Pastor Doug Holtz officiating. A visitation will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church beginning at 10:00AM until the time of service at 1:00PM. Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery at a later date. A memorial will be established in Kay's honor.
Kay will be dearly missed by her family and friends, and all those she came into contact with during her life. God bless you Kay. Thank you for the person you were and for all you taught us. We can't wait to see you again in Heaven.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019