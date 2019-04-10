|
Kay Marie Monday
Oshkosh - Kay Marie Monday, age 75, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 with her family by her side. Rhonda and Shelly had a special connection as mothers and daughters often do. They cared deeply for Kay and were with her through life's joys and challenges. Kay was born in Oshkosh on August 25, 1943, the sixth child of Harold John and Catherine Marie (Hannes) Monday.
Kay attended grade school at Saint Vincent's, Junior High at South Park and later graduated from Oshkosh High School. She made strong friendships throughout her school career and she continued to foster those friendships throughout her life. Formerly married to Ronald Benotsch, they had three children together. Kay worked at SNC Manufacturing for many years where she acquired a great deal of wonderful friends. In 2009 she retired at the age of 65. Kay enjoyed getting together with her girlfriends on a regular basis whether it was for a matinee, lunch date, or dinner with the birthday club. Kay always came away with an appreciation for how special those friends were in her life. She was a member of Saint Raphael's Catholic Church and years ago a member of Saint Vincent's Catholic Church where she was baptized and received her First Holy Communion and Confirmation.
Kay is survived by her son; Alan (Mary) Benotsch of Appleton, and two daughters; Rhonda (Joseph) Schrage and Shelly (Peter) Hintze all of Oshkosh. She is also survived by four grandchildren; Chelsey (Kory) Humphrey, Adam Taylor Hintze, Lucas and Spencer Benotsch. Kay loved nothing more than to share stories of her grandchildren and their successes, she was very proud of them. She is further survived by brothers; William (Olga) Monday and Gary (Linda) Monday, sisters; Joan (Richard) Schreiber and Judith Case, and sister-in-law; Marlene Monday.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; David and Danny Monday, and sister-in-law; Mary Monday.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Kay on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church, 830 South Westhaven Drive, Oshkosh, WI 54904. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will be held on Saturday after Mass at Riverside Catholic Cemetery, 1901 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Ascension Hospice, especially Amy and Joy.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019