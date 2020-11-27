Kay ThorntonOshkosh - At the age of 69, Kay (Stewart) Thornton passed away at home in her husband's arms on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Kay had fought like a champ for almost two years following her diagnosis of liver cancer.Kay was born in Oshkosh, WI to Elfrieda (Daniels) and Stephen Stewart on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1951. She grew up in a full house with her four sisters and one brother, Patricia (David Kester), Scott Stewart (Mike Walsh), Lori (Frank Topp), Linda (Mark Leiby), and Jane Stewart.Kay and her husband Pat were married in Oshkosh at Peace Lutheran Church on April 3, 1971. They started their family in Fulda, Germany with the birth of their son, Danny while Pat served in the U.S. Army. Two years later, having returned to Oshkosh, their family tree "grew by two feet" with the arrival of their son, Steven. Years later that same tree added a new branch when her grandson, Jacob Thornton was born to her son Danny and Lisa Lamore.Kay was literally, "a butcher, a baker, and a candlestick maker", having worked in Copp's meat department, the bakery at Piggly Wiggly, and Lennox Candle Co. Kay also worked at other establishments throughout Oshkosh and Omro.During those years Kay and Pat were active in Boy Scouts with their sons, had spent many weekends boating, and countless pool parties in their backyard.Kay's truest passions were family first and foremost keeping a neat and tidy home and putting a good meal on the table - and at Kay's table there "was always room for one more - and bring a friend!".Kay is now "at home" with her mom and dad and survived by her husband Pat, her sons, Danny and Steven, her grandson Jake, as well as her brothers, sisters, and large, loving extended family.Among Kay's final requests are for "everyone to be safe", thus no funeral services or gatherings will take place due to this perilous pandemic.The Thornton family and Kay's sister, Jane, would like to thank the dedicated nurses, especially our sweet Brittany, of the Aurora at Home Hospice Care. Your knowledge and compassion helped Kay and her family complete this journey with dignity and love.