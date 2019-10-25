Services
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Barforth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Barforth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith Barforth Obituary
Keith Barforth

Omro - Keith Barforth, age 56, of Omro, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at his home. He was born November 12, 1962, in Oshkosh to Henry "Hank" and Evelyn "Dolly" (Kasper) Barforth. Keith was happiest at work as a heavy equipment operator. He was a great role model for his sons because of his hard work and dedication. He was also an avid Packer and NASCAR fan.

Keith was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother. He will be missed by: his wife, Roxy Barforth; sons, James Schlaeger (Raven Revels), William Henry Barforth, Adam Michael Barforth; his grandson, Wyatt Schlaeger; his mother, Dolly Barforth; two brothers and a sister, Ken (Tami) Barforth, Kristen Barforth (Stephanie Sturtevant), Kevin Barforth; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Preceding Keith in death was his father, Hank Barforth.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the American Legion 536 W. Main St. Winneconne. The family has requested no flowers please.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now