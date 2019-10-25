|
Keith Barforth
Omro - Keith Barforth, age 56, of Omro, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at his home. He was born November 12, 1962, in Oshkosh to Henry "Hank" and Evelyn "Dolly" (Kasper) Barforth. Keith was happiest at work as a heavy equipment operator. He was a great role model for his sons because of his hard work and dedication. He was also an avid Packer and NASCAR fan.
Keith was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother. He will be missed by: his wife, Roxy Barforth; sons, James Schlaeger (Raven Revels), William Henry Barforth, Adam Michael Barforth; his grandson, Wyatt Schlaeger; his mother, Dolly Barforth; two brothers and a sister, Ken (Tami) Barforth, Kristen Barforth (Stephanie Sturtevant), Kevin Barforth; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Preceding Keith in death was his father, Hank Barforth.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the American Legion 536 W. Main St. Winneconne. The family has requested no flowers please.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019