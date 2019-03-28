|
|
Town of Poygan - Keith C. Halder, age 80, of the Town of Poygan, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
He was born August 13, 1938, on the family farm near Winneconne, the son of George and Meta Gilbert Halder. Keith was a 1956 graduate of Winneconne High School where he played football, basketball and baseball. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1959. On October 31, 1964, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Felker. Keith worked for 35 years at Leach Truck Mfg Co. in Oshkosh. He enjoyed his hobby farm where he raised beef cattle and loved his Allis Chalmers tractors (he owned six of them!).
Keith is survived by his companion of many years, Kathy; twin daughters, Lisa (Randal) Yorkson and Ellen (Randy) Lee, and daughter, Leanne Halder (Dean Johnson); son, William (Danette) Halder; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Donald (Lorraine) Halder. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Mary Jo; two brothers, George Jr. and Kenneth Halder; and a sister, Ruth Putzer.
Private family graveside services will be held at Winneconne Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mueller Funeral Home of Winneconne. If you wish, please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 28, 2019