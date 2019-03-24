Services
Oshkosh - Keith Dickinson, born on November 3, 1922, passed away on March 13, 2019, at the age of 96. He was a member of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh faculty from 1967 to 1995. Earlier in his life he served with the U.S. Army in North Africa and Northwest Europe. He was a recipient of several scholastic awards, including Fulbright grants to Universities of Paris and Oxford.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Betty Dickinson; his children, Leslie "Deb" Dickinson of Everett, WA, and granddaughter, Caitlin; William Dickinson of Marshfield and grandchildren, Judy and Joe; Jonathan (Susan) Dickinson of Oviedo, FL, and granddaughters, Tria, Ariel, Selena, and Guinna; Juliet Kenneth) McCorkle of Oshkosh and grandchildren, Patrick and Kelli; Ann Peters-Anderson of Madison and granddaughter, Sara; Lynn Guerrero of Milwaukee and granddaughters, Elanor and Alise. Keith was preceded in death by his parents, William and Nora (Giles) Dickinson, and by a brother and sister.

Per Keith's request there will be no formal funeral services at this time. Inurnment will take place in Hilo, Hawaii. Special thanks to Mercy Medical Center and the VA Hospice Care at Park View Health Center in caring for Keith.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 24, 2019
