Keith E. Schrank
Colorado - Keith E. Schrank, age 63, of Colorado, formerly of Oshkosh, passed away in the hospital surrounded by his loving family and friends on Monday, January 21, 2019 in Colorado Springs. He was born in Oshkosh on February 8, 1955 a son of the late Ferd and Doris Schrank. At age 16 Keith enlisted in the US Army and proudly served his country for 21 years.
Keith is survived by and his memory will be cherished by his loving wife of 47 years, Sharon (Helmer) Schrank; three daughters, Amanda (Russ) Bernal, Danielle Conchola and Lindsey Schrank; two brothers, Allyn (Karen) Schrank of Arizona, Richard Schrank of Rockford, Illinois; three sisters, Janice Schrank, Cheryl (Jim) LaFontaine and Donna (Hans) Czipri all of Oshkosh. He is further survived by five grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Keith was preceded in death by brothers, Russ Schrank and Donald Schrank; a sister, Sharon Schrank. Family services were held in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 24, 2019