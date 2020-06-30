Keith E. Voelker, PHD, age 80, passed away on June 8, 2020. He lived in Oshkosh for 41 years and was on the faculty at UW-Oshkosh, teaching in the Economics department. He was a member of 1st Presbyterian Church and of Oshkosh Rotary Club downtown until he moved away in 2011.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.