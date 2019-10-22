|
|
Oshkosh - Keith M Kromm, age 61, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at his home in Oshkosh. He was born to the late R. Richard Kromm and Carol (Radloff) Kromm on February 20, 1958 in Oshkosh. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School and Immanuel Lutheran School in Wisconsin Rapids. He was the owner and operator of Kromm Trucking and Snowplowing. He enjoyed hunting and was a member of Whitetails Unlimited and Pheasants Forever; Snowmobiling; Sturgeon Spearing; and watching NASCAR.
Keith is survived by his siblings, David (Marcia) Kromm, and Judy (Jeff) Niemann; two nephews, Chris and Kevin Kromm; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and Godson Jeff Radloff.
A service for Keith will be held at Konrad-Behlman Westside (100 Lake Pointe Dr) on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11AM. Rev. Timothy Wenger will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 9AM until the time of service.
In Lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019