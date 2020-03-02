|
Keith R. "Chicken Brains" Harrington
Town of Richmond - Keith R. "Chicken Brains" Harrington, age 70 of the Town of Richmond, passed away early Saturday morning, February 22, 2020 at ThedaCare Medical Center-Shawano.
Keith was born on June 12, 1949 in Oshkosh, a son of the late Lewis and Harriet (Weymouth) Harrington. For 20 years Keith worked as a custodian at UW Oshkosh. He was also a bartender at Trails End. Keith married the mother of his children, Carol, and they later divorced. He then met his long-term partner of 32 years, Dawn Lee Luedtke. Keith loved telling jokes and entertaining people. His hobbies included hunting, and cooking for family and friends. He loved to make chicken and sauerkraut, and his extra sharp ginger brandy meatballs.
Left to cherish Keith's memory are his children, Susan Harrington and David (Lori) Harrington, all of Oshkosh; his grandchildren, Sarah Harrington of Oshkosh and Mason Luedtke of Dallas, TX; and his siblings, Patricia (Chuck) Nitz, John (Diane) Harrington, George (Shirley) Harrington, Debbie (Tim) Liebert, Steve Harrington, and Bobby Harrington, all of Oshkosh. He is further survived by three sisters-in-law, Diane, Arlene, and Karen Harrington, all of Oshkosh; his children's mother, Carol Harrington; Dawn's son, Douglas (Lindsay) Luedtke of Dallas, TX; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his partner, Dawn Lee Luedtke; and his siblings, Douglas, Gary, Betty, Covey, and Danny Harrington.
A celebration of Keith's life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Mickelson Funeral Service in Shawano. The celebration will begin at 10:00 AM, with a service at 12:30 PM. Pastor Steve Schauder will officiate. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials are preferred to the Keith Harrington memorial fund.
Mickelson Funeral & Cremation Service of Shawano is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences at www.mickelsonfs.com.
"The Harrington family would like to thank Douglas Luedtke, Terri Kesky, and Tom Brandt for everything they did for Keith "Chicken Brains". God Bless you all!"
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020