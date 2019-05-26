|
Keith Schultz
Green Lake - Keith Schultz, age 68, of Green Lake, died Monday, May 20, 2019, in the comfort of his home.
He was born on November 25th, 1950, to Kenneth and Geraldine Schultz in Milwaukee Wisconsin.
He lived in the Milwaukee area during his childhood and graduated from Waukesha High School.
Keith was drafted into the Navy during the Vietnam War and honorably served 4 years from 1970 until 1974. His last Duty Assignment was on board the USS Sierra. While in the Navy he received Electronic school education and training and discharged as an Electrician Mate Class A. He returned home to Wisconsin and completed his Apprenticeship in Electrical Construction in 1979 and obtained his Journeyman Licensing for the State of Wisconsin. He had a passion for electrical wiring and new construction and worked in projects throughout Southern Wisconsin. His career ended when he unfortunately became disabled after an accident at the Pleasant Prairie Power Plant in Kenosha.
He moved to Princeton in the 1980's and met the Love of his Life Vanessa Kuehneman. They were married 30 years and were blessed with a son John Schultz. Keith is survived by both Vanessa and John and their three furry friends at home: Annie, Bear and Tucker. Other close family members include Tracy (Jim) Mueller, Keith (Kathy) Kuehneman, Kerry Kuehneman and several nephews and nieces.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Cindy Schultz.
Visitation will be on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home in Berlin, Wisconsin.
A memorial service with the Reverend Karen Gygax Rodriguez officiating will follow immediately after the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Keith's name has been established.
Inurnment with full military honors will be held a later date at the Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield.
