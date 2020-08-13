1/1
Kenneth C. Kimble
1938 - 2020
Kenneth C. Kimble

Oshkosh - Kenneth C. Kimble, age 82, of Oshkosh, WI passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at The Bay at Sheridan Health and Rehabilitation Center in Kenosha, WI.

Kenneth was born on May 16, 1938 on the family farm in the Town of Green Lake, WI, the son of Merwin and Josephine (Lichtenberg) Kimble. He graduated from Markesan High School in 1956. On May 20, 1961 he married Karren Wuerch at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Manchester, WI. Kenneth was a machinist at Giddings and Lewis in Fond du Lac, WI for nearly 38 years and was a member of the Oldsters there. He had a passion for hunting and fishing, and loved to travel.

Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Karren Kimble of Oshkosh, WI; two sons, Anthony (Kristin) Kimble of the Town of Black Wolf, WI and Steven (fianceé, Annie Fullington) Kimble of Rhinelander, WI; a sister, Lois Quick of MO; brothers-in-law, Gene Brey and Merrill Wuerch; sisters-in-law, Beverly Winger and Audrey Wuerch; nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and many friends from over the years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Merwin and Josephine Kimble; brothers, Maurice and Roger Kimble; sisters, Shirley Wetzel, Beverly Brey, and Harriet Hilke; and brother-in-law, Robert Winger.

Visitation for Kenneth will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 12:30 pm until 3:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI, 54971.

A graveside service and interment for Kenneth will be held at 3:30 pm on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Green Lake Center (Center House) Cemetery, Green Lake, WI, with Reverend Karen Gygax Rodriguez officiating. A memorial is being established in his name.

Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
12:30 - 03:00 PM
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
AUG
18
Graveside service
03:30 PM
Green Lake Center (Center House) Cemetery,
Funeral services provided by
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
(920) 748-2623
