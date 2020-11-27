1/1
Kenneth Douglas Hinkle
1935 - 2020
Kenneth Douglas Hinkle

Fond du Lac - Kenneth Douglas Hinkle, age 85, of Fond du Lac, formerly of Winneconne, died Sunday, November 22, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. He was born March 13, 1935, in Milwaukee to the late William and Marie (Heise) Hinkle. Ken served in the U.S. Army Reserves. For almost 47 years, he was employed at Badger Meter in Milwaukee until his retirement. On November 8, 1985, Ken married Sandra Switzer. He enjoyed watching the Brewers, Packers, NASCAR and going to the races at the Oshkosh SpeedZone Raceway on Friday nights. Ken also assisted Sandy with her Legion Auxiliary projects and activities.

Ken is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sandra Hinkle; his children, Michael (Anne-Marie) Hinkle, Patrick (Deb) Hinkle, Christopher Hinkle, Sally Jean Hinkle, John (Chelsea) Hinkle; four grandchildren; a brother, Charles (Helen) Hinkle; brother-in-law, Dale Jackson; and other relatives and friends.

Along with his parents, Ken was also preceded in death by a sister, Kay Jackson.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Park, Oshkosh.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Mueller Funeral Home
DEC
2
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Mueller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
