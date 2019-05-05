|
Oshkosh - Kenneth E. Merk, age 86, of Ripon, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Park View Health Center. He was born on January 3, 1933, in Oshkosh, the son of Hugo and Eleanor (Merten) Merk. On April 4, 1959, Kenny married Maxine Wood in Oshkosh.
Kenny served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 until 1957, stationed in the South Pacific for 18 months. He was always a salesman by profession, starting his career on a milk route for the former Cowan Farm Dairy. After his navy service he was the vending supervisor and salesman for Pepsi Cola of Oshkosh. Kenny then went on for 35 years as a sales engineer for Fafnir Bearing Company and later Ingersoll Rand Corporation, which he later retired from.
Ken was a member of the Wisconsin Association of Agricultural Engineers, the American Association of Agricultural Engineers, Travelers Protective Association, Ducks Unlimited of Brown Deer and a Director of the Rush Lake Restoration Board. He enjoyed duck and deer hunting and often said the best times were in the duck blind with Jeff and up at the deer land splitting wood.
Ken is survived by his wife, Maxine; son, Jeffrey, Rush Lake; daughter, Julie Andaloro, Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren: Jacob, Fond du Lac, and Rebecca, Wauwatosa; a sister, Mary (Jack) Fuller,Oshkosh; brothers-in-law: Rod Wood, Waupaca, George (Irene) Wood, Oshkosh, Roger Radloff, Oshkosh; a sister-in-law, Carla Nemitz, Van Dyne; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Ken was preceded in death by a brother Hugh Merk, sisters Esther Desbrow and Jeanette Hoffman, sister-in-law Shirley Radloff and a brother-in-law, Ervin Nemitz.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Westside, 100 Lake Pointe Drive, Oshkosh. Burial will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Oshkosh. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. Tuesday until the time of the service. Military honors will be presented by members of the U.S. Navy at the cemetery.
The family would like to thank the Ascension Hospice nurses and staff, especially Carrie, Kim and Vai who were there to help. Also all the friends and relatives that were ready at all times with help and concern.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 5, 2019