Kenneth FrankOshkosh - Kenneth J. Frank, age 91, passed away in Oshkosh Wisconsin on October 15, 2020. He was born on February 17, 1929 to Joseph and Margaret (Reinert) Frank.He married Florence Miller on August 2, 1963 and together they shared 44 years, they loved to go camping up in Huckleberry. He loved to golf and bowl, to play bingo, he was always very social, Ken was an avid sports fan loved the Packers and the Brewers. He was a very honest and fair man. People knew they could trust him to do good work. Ken will be remembered for his patience. He enjoyed all the friends he made at Court Tower.Ken is survived by his children, Judith Holmes, Janet (Jerry) Murphy; grandchildren, Cynthia Zielinski, Scott (Grace) Taphorn, Kristie Jackson, John (Victoria) Kosmer, Keri (Al) Niemuth, Kevin (Kieran) Miller; sister, Virginia Schmidt; brother, Joey Frank; daughter-in-law, Diane Miller.Preceding him in death are his wife, Florence Frank; son, Harry Miller; grandsons, Todd Taphorn, and Kurt Kosmer; sister, Dorothy Blanchette; brother, Richard Frank; grandson-in-law James Jackson.A visitation will take place at St. Vincent Church, 1225 Oregon Street, Oshkosh WI on Wednesday October 21, from 9AM to 11AM and services to follow. Burial will take place at Cavalry Cemetery at 12:15pmSpecial thank you to Parkview Health Center and the caring and compassionate staff that helped Ken over the past two years for all the excellent care he received.