Kenneth Frank

The most gentle and kind of all men, I had the pleasure of caring for him at PVHC. Sending prayers of comfort for those he left behind. I am so very sorry for your loss.
C Abb
Acquaintance
October 17, 2020
Jan and family, I'm very sorry to hear about the passing of Ken. He was a sweetheart and I truly loved caring for him at Park View. My thoughts and prayers are with your family in this most difficult time. Rachael, RN
