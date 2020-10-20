1/
Kenneth Frank
Kenneth Frank

Oshkosh - CORRECTION: Frank is further survived by many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; niece, Kathy Gill; and nephew, Michael Schmidt.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Vincent Church
OCT
21
Burial
12:15 PM
Cavalry Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
October 18, 2020
The most gentle and kind of all men, I had the pleasure of caring for him at PVHC. Sending prayers of comfort for those he left behind. I am so very sorry for your loss.
C Abb
Acquaintance
October 17, 2020
Jan and family, I'm very sorry to hear about the passing of Ken. He was a sweetheart and I truly loved caring for him at Park View. My thoughts and prayers are with your family in this most difficult time.
Rachael, RN
