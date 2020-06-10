Kenneth GalicaShawano - Kenneth J. Galica, age 66, of Shawano formerly of Oshkosh, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. Ken was born on March 15, 1954, in Oshkosh, to the late John and Genevieve (Dolan) Galica. Ken worked for the United States Postal Service as a rural mail carrier for over 30 years before retiring. In his free time he enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting and fishing. Ken loved his grandchildren dearly, and cherished spending time with his family and friends.Ken is survived by: his children, Adam (Tracy) Galica of Appleton and David Galica of Oshkosh; his grandchildren, Tyler, Mackenzie, Morgan, and Mason; a brother, Jerry Galica; and a sister, Judy Tank. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Thomas Galica.Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Lake View Memorial Park Mausoleum in Oshkosh. Following the service a gathering will be held at The Hangar Bar and Grill in Oshkosh.