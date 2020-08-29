Kenneth George Wittchow
Ripon - Kenneth George Wittchow, age 94, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at his home.
Ken was born September 1, 1925 in Ripon, the son of George and Bernice (Spaulding) Wittchow. He attended Rosendale High School and married Carol Kunde on December 13, 1952. Ken worked as a truck driver for many local agencies, including Speed Queen and Moody Trucking. He was very proud of the fact that he continued to drive his truck until he was 86 years old. Ken was a member of Our Saviour's United Church of Christ and in his free time he enjoyed biking, walking and tree trimming.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Wittchow of Ripon; son, Gary (Christine) Wittchow of Wild Rose, WI; daughters, Connie (Terry) Zalas of Fremont, WI and Debbie Schraa of Oshkosh, WI; 17 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, George and Bernice Wittchow; sisters, Shirley Boese and Lois Novak; foster son, John Boegner; grandson, Jonathan Zalas; mother and father-in-law, Hubert and Florence Kunde; and sisters-in-law, Jean Schuller, Ann Wienke, Marilyn Kurtz and Dorothy Schulties.
A funeral service for Ken will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ, 343 Scott St., Ripon, WI 54971, with Rev. Dr. Kevin P. Mundell officiating. Interment will follow at Rosendale Cemetery, Village of Rosendale, WI. A memorial is being established in his name. The family requests that those wishing to attend the funeral please follow the mask and social distancing guidelines.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com
to send online condolences.