Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Oshkosh - Kenneth E. La Motte, age 100, of Oshkosh, died Saturday morning, June 22, 2019, at his home. Born on June 27, 1918, in Michigan, the son of Alvin and Hazel (Wimmer) La Motte, Ken married Marjorie Elaine Beilman on October 23, 1937, in Indiana, and she preceded him in death on May 2, 2017.

A veteran of WWII, Ken served with the U.S. Navy, stationed in the Pacific Ocean during the war. He was employed by Mercy Medical Center in the Maintenance Department before retiring. Ken was a member of the Oshkosh Masonic Lodge and enjoyed traveling, with an occasional trip to the casino. He was part of an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

Survivors include his four children, Jerry La Motte, Ken (Lisa) La Motte, Gale (Tom) Matsche, and Todd La Motte; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Ken is preceded in death by his wife; parents; two grandsons, Joshua Matsche and Christopher La Motte; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Helen Herton and Joann and Norm Wood; and a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Lee La Motte.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 12 Noon, at Seefeld Funeral Chapels, 1025 Oregon Street. Interment will be at Lake View Memorial Park with Full Military Honors. A time of visiting and sharing of memories will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral chapel. Online condolences to the family may be given at www.seefeldfuneral.com.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 24, 2019
