Kenneth Otto Buhrow
Redgranite - Kenneth Otto Buhrow, age 71, of Redgranite, passed away early Monday morning, November 11, 2019 at his home. Ken was born February 28, 1948 in Shawano, Wisconsin, a son of Alvin Kenneth and Zita Marie (Fude) Buhrow. He married Kathleen Lynn Moran February 4, 1967 in Milwaukee. Kathy, his wife of 52 years survives.
Ken lived in Shawano and Borth before moving to Milwaukee. Ken was a graduate of Boy's Technical High School in Milwaukee. Ken and Kathy lived in Milwaukee until moving to the Redgranite area in 1970. While living in Milwaukee, Ken was a truck driver, and a member of the Teamsters Union.
He was really a "Jack of all trades." While living in Redgranite, he worked at Michael's Mink Ranch in Berlin, and was then employed at Universal Foundry in Oshkosh as an iron pourer. He drove truck for D-K Trucking of Berlin.
Ken enjoyed puttering around the house, working on cars, telling stories, playing cards, and visiting the casinos. He enjoyed watching sports and old movies. Thanksgiving was his favorite holiday because you could enjoy family and friends and good food. Ken enjoyed being with family and friends. He was a very social person who made friends easily. He was known as "Otto" by his family and close friends.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy; his sons and daughters, Alvin (Lori) Buhrow, Michelle (Kenton) Faris, Kenneth Buhrow (Tammy Mulvey), Jeremy Buhrow and Jennifer Buhrow; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ken is also survived by his sisters and brother, Stacey (Lorrayne) Buhrow, Yvonne (Truman) Mall, Lynne (Bill) Buelow, and Lana (Eric) Tiffany; brothers-in-law, Tom (Marlene) Moran, Bill (Kathy) Moran, and Mark (Tracy) Moran, and a sister-in-law, Judy (Dennis) Uecke; and very special friends, Dan & Lisa Duket. Ken is also survived by uncles, aunts, and other relatives. and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Larry Alvin Buhrow, who died at birth, and 2 sisters, Diane Mall and Connie Moran.
VISITATION: There will be a time of visitation and sharing memories of Ken on Wednesday, Nov. 20th. from 12:00 noon until 3:00 P.M at the Redgranite Lions Club Hall, located behind the Redgranite Public Library.
SERVICES: Following the Visitation, there will be a Celebration of Ken's life at 3:00 P.M. at the Lion's Club Building. Deacon Robert Precourt will be the Presider.
A lunch will follow the Services at the Lions Club. Evryone is welcome.
Should relatives and friends desire, Memorials will be appreciated in Ken's memory in place of flowers.
The Ruminski Funeral Home of Redgranite is assisting the Buhrow family with arrangements. (920) 566-2313.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2019