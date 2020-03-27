|
Kenneth R. Going
Wautoma - Kenneth R. Going, 87, of Grafton, Wisconsin, died on March 24, 2020. He had Alzheimer's disease for over 9 years, and recently, Covid-19.
Ken was born Nov. 30, 1932, in Palmer Rapids, Ontario, Canada, to the Rev. Kletus and Agnes (Lewis) Going.
Ken proudly served his country during the Korean War from 1950-1953 as a Seaman 2nd Class Radar Operator in the U.S. Navy. He served aboard the Landing Ship, Tank USS Kent County (LST-855) and the USS Estes (AGC-12), an amphibious force command ship. He was present during the first hydrogen bomb testing at Eniwetok Atoll in 1952. He was honorably discharged from the service in November, 1953.
With an interest in chemistry, Ken attended University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy and paid for college with the G.I. Bill. He became a pharmacist in 1958, and worked at Mueller Potter pharmacies in Oshkosh, Neenah, and a pharmacy in Fond du Lac.
Ken was united in marriage to Elaine (Trapp) on Aug. 4, 1962, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Mahnomen, Minnesota. The couple moved to Wautoma, Wisconsin, in the winter of 1971 and purchased the Wautoma Pharmacy, which Ken owned and operated with expertise for 23 years. Ken and Elaine raised their three children in Wautoma and resided there for 45 years.
Ken was a Green Bay Packers season ticket holder for 50 years, and was an avid sports fan and golfer. Other passions included classic country, big band and polka music and traveling with friends to places like Las Vegas, Hawaii, the Holy Land and Germany. He played an active role in numerous Wautoma community organizations including Rotary Club, American Legion, Wautoma City Council, the McComb-Bruchs Performing Arts Center board of directors and the Wautoma Area School District, serving as board president for many years. He was instrumental in the construction of the Wautoma WWII Memorial Building, and was a dedicated member of Trinity Lutheran Church, serving as congregational president, elder and in various other positions.
Ken loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, who enjoyed his stories about his childhood experiences in northern Wisconsin and his adventures in the navy. He always encouraged them to work hard in school so they could accomplish their goals in life, and he will be dearly missed by them all. Ken touched many lives through his generous spirit, practical jokes, protective nature, compassion, guidance and acts of kindness—from his employees, who enjoyed his dry sense of humor and understanding disposition, to customers who were down on their luck, to his pastor and fellow congregants, and most of all, members of his family. He will be remembered as a passionate and fair-minded man, who always told people what was on his mind.
Ken is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elaine; daughter Sara (George) Poullette, Kenosha; sons Mark (Sarah), Cedarburg; Jon (Michelle), Oconomowoc; and 12 grandchildren: Sam Poullette (Mara), Madeline Poullette, Thomas Poullette, Noah Going, Lydia Going, Julia Going, Zoei Faith, Isabella Going, Amelia Going, Brynlee Going, Madison Going, and Maximus Going. He is further survived by his siblings: Dorothy White, Ruth (Dave) Wining, Mike (Laurie) Going, and Beth Lazetera.
His parents and his brother, Allen, preceded him in death.
Ken's family would like to thank all the caregivers and Hospice staff who gave incredible and loving care to Ken.
A memorial service will be held in Wautoma at a later date due to the current Coronavirus restrictions.
