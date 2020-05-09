|
Oshkosh - Ken Haidlinger, age 73, of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully at Aurora Medical Center from CHF and COPD on May 8, 2020 with family by his side.
Kenneth "Ken" Richard Haidlinger was born on August 21, 1946 in Oshkosh to the late Richard and Verna Haidlinger. On July 5, 1980 Ken was united in marriage to Susan Greenlaw (Hubertus). Ken and Susan began fostering children soon after their marriage. Together they had over 200 foster children, many of them are still "part of the family". Ken and Susan adopted several children as well.
Ken retired from Rockwell International in 1982. He then changed careers by graduating from UW-Oshkosh and opening his independent tax and accounting service. Ken is a veteran of the US Army. He was so proud to be chosen to participate in the Old Glory Honor Flight in 2019. Ken was an active member of the Oshkosh Elk's Club and served as an officer for several years. Ken was passionate about sports (he was an excellent baseball player), bowling, spending time with his friends and family, and taking pride in his yard. In his younger years, Ken loved camping with his family and traveling. In recent years, Ken enjoyed spending time at their second home in Florida. He was a prankster at heart and we are sure that anyone that knew him had a good story to tell. We encourage those stories to be posted on the Konrad Bellman funeral home page. https://www.konrad-behlman.com/obituaries
Ken is survived by his wife Susan, their children through marriage; Shanda Hubertus (Shaun Malak) of Clintonville, and Scott Hubertus of Oshkosh; Their children: Dawn, Zachary, Kimberly, Alyssa, Austin, and Alex Haidlinger of Oshkosh. His first wife Dianne Ziebell and their three children; Darren, Deborah, and Heather Haidlinger, and 5 grandchildren. Children in his heart, Rusty DeShaney (Courtney Bayens) and their son Wesley of Sun Prairie, Michael of Oshkosh, and Dan Carlson and daughter Victoria (Alan) of Amery. His granddaughter Jassmine Schmidt (Zach Duey) of Stevens Point.
Ken is further survived by his sisters Lois Hammerseng of Oshkosh, Carol Davis of Henderson, NV. Nephews; Jay Buege (nephew and dear friend) and Ellen of GA, Cindy Cuske (Steve) of NV, Steve (Lori) Hammerseng of ID, and Larry Hammerseng (Stephanie) of Oshkosh. Additionally, Ken leaves behind many special friends (you know who you all are and how important you were to him). Ken is preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Ronald and Blanche Greenlaw, infant sister Rosemary Haidlinger, daughter Destiny Haidlinger, and several special-needs foster children.
There will be no memorial service for Ken per his wishes. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable contribution in Ken's name. Some charities that he would have appreciated being supported are the Old Glory Honor Flight, and animal shelters or rescues.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 9 to May 10, 2020