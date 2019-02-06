|
Kenneth R. Larsen
Oshkosh - Kenneth R. Larsen of Oshkosh, formerly of Waukau, went peacefully into the arms of our Lord at his home with his wife by his side and surrounded by loved ones on Monday, February 4, 2019. Ken was born October 7, 1936, in Saxeville to Kenneth and Winnie (Wilson). After graduating from high school he served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 to 1958. In 1961, he married the love of his life, Helen Wightman in Waukau. He was a proud teamster for many years. He had a special love for Waukau and the area, he was instrumental in starting the annual Chicken Barbeque in Waukau, he was active in the Waukau United Methodist Church, President of the Waukau Cemetery Association for many years, he was a charter member of American Legion Post 234, and played in the Omro Golf League. Ken will be sadly missed, as he made friends everywhere he went, and touched the lives of many. He enjoyed visiting with friends, playing cards and cribbage, going to his grandkids activities and his annual bus trip to Florida with his wife, Helen. His love of God and country was evident. One of his proudest memories was going on the Old Glory Honor Flight.
Ken is loved and will be missed by his wife, Helen of Oshkosh; his children, Kenneth (Jodi) Larsen of Waunakee, and Karla (Jeff) Schmitz of Oshkosh; grandchildren, Allison, Braxton and Emmerson Larsen and Hailey and Hayden Schmitz; his special AFS son, Jesus "Tito" Sanchez and family in Paraguay; brothers, Dean (June) Larsen of Waukau, Inert (Lori) Larsen of Waukau, Rex (Daryl) Larsen of Oshkosh; sisters, Rogene Larsen of Omro, Vernita Fink of Eureka, Laurel (Cully) Franz of Omro, Diane Campbell of Klamath Falls, Oregon, Linda Triechel of Oshkosh and Robin Larsen of Oshkosh; sister in law, Sharon Larsen of Klamath Falls, Oregon, special friends, David (Aggie) McCutchin and Patti Kuehn, many nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by brothers, his twin - Keith; Jerry and Larry, David and Richard; brothers in law, David Campbell and Robert Fink.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at Winneconne Christian Fellowship, 313 N. 9th St., Winneconne, on Friday, February 8, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 12:00 noon, with Pastor Dan Gibson officiating. Ken will be laid to rest in Waukau Cemetery, with military funeral honors performed by American Legion Post #234. Ken's family have eternal gratefulness to our Circle of Love, Lisa, Theresa, Bob and Linda, who surrounded Ken with so much love, comfort and support to honor Ken's wishes to stay at home, without them we could not have done it. Also thanks to Ascension Hospice care team, especially Jenny and Kim.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019