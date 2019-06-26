|
Oshkosh - Kenneth R. Pausig passed away on June 24, 2019 at the age of 88 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton. He was born in Oshkosh on July 6, 1930, the son of Raymond E. and Margaret L. Pausig.
He graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1948 and Oshkosh Business College in 1951. He was employed by U.S. Bank under the previous names of Firstar Bank, First Wisconsin and First National Bank, Oshkosh for 36 years retiring in 1991.
Ken was a lifelong member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ where he was a former member of the Chancel Choir and served numerous terms on the Church Council.
He was a 25 year member of the Oshkosh Lakeshore Lions Club and Past President. He also was a driver for the Meals on Wheels Program for 24 years. He served in the Wisconsin National Guard for 7 years and enjoyed golf and had shot a hole in one.
He is survived by his sister, Carol, and brother-in-law Allen Marheine of Troy, OH. Two nieces, Debbie (Jay) Behrens and their children Sarah and Nicholas of Southlake, TX, and Becky Collings and her children Kalie and Perry of Calhoun, KY. A nephew, Doug Marheine and his children Desiree and Skylar of San Diego, CA. and a great grand niece Vivi.
He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Margaret Pausig.
Funeral services will be held at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 1306 Michigan Street, Oshkosh on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 5 p.m. with Rev. Andi Wolf officiating. Visitation will be from 3:30 p.m.until the hour of service. Burial will be at Peace Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Emmanuel United Church of Christ or the Salvation Army.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 26, 2019