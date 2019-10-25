|
|
Kenneth Rogers
Omro - Kenneth Donald Rogers
Mr. Kenneth Donald Rogers, age 87, died October 25, 2019, with his loving wife and family at his side. He was born April 9, 1932, on the family farm in rural Berlin, the son of Stanley and Florence Carpenter Rogers. He married the love of his life, Betty Vetrone, on September 18, 1954 and held her hand throughout their life journey together.
Kenneth proudly served in the US Army 1952-1954 and in the Reserves for the eight years following. His adventures in life included: hard work, retiring from Rockwell International in 1995; raising his large family, which includes ten children, 16 years of foster children, and travelling. On a memorable 1992 trip to Europe, Ken and Betty had the opportunity to visit Casalduni, Italy, the hometown of Betty's father. They were long-time members of Borth United Methodist Church.
Kenneth's greatest joy, pride and strength came from being a father, grandfather and great-grandfather, instilling his Christian values into each generation. He treated each child he ever met as one of God's most blessed gifts. He became "Uncle Kenny," "Grandpa Ken" or "Papa" to countless children—related or not.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Rogers of Oshkosh, five daughters—Sandie (Sam) Prahl of Berlin, Vickie Carpenter of Omro, Cathy (Norm) Duesterhoeft of Westfield, Karen Gibson of Menasha, and Connie (Steve) Briese of Ripon, five sons—John (Ellen) Rogers of Berlin, Leo Rogers of Fremont, Kendall (Patty) Rogers of Oshkosh, Steve Rogers of Berlin, and Joseph Rogers, 30 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Kenneth is also survived by a brother, Gerald (Judy) of Omro and a sister, Marcella (Richard) Gustke of Redgranite. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Arleigh, Merlin, Ronnie, and Gilbert, and sisters, Floraine Haedt and Phyllis Ottman, and daughter-in-law Debbie (John) Rogers.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Aurora Medical Center of Oshkosh and Aurora at Home Hospice Care for their genuine care, concern and compassion.
Funeral services for Kenneth will be held Monday, October 28th, at Borth United Methodist Church, Borth, Wisconsin. Visitation will take place from 9 - 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life service with full military honors will begin at 11:00 with Pastor Becky Kindschi officiating. A luncheon will follow.
Dad,
You are one of the wisest men we know. You guided us with love and strength, making us believe we could achieve anything we put our minds, hands, and hearts to. We will cherish the memory of your ready smile, infectious laugh, great stories, and unconditional love for the rest of our time on earth. Until we meet again, we love you!
-John, Sandie, Vickie, Cathy, Karen, Connie, Leo, Kendall, Steve, Joe
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019