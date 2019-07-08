Services
John R Wiecki/Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2050
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John R Wiecki/Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:45 PM
John R Wiecki/Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
John R Wiecki/Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Parish of Berlin
Berlin - Kenneth C. Seaman, age 51, died suddenly and unexpectedly at ThedaCare Berlin on July 7, 2019

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Parish of Berlin at 10:30 a.m. with Father David Greenfield officiating.

Family and friends may visit with the family and pay their respects to Ken on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and also on Friday July 19, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 at the Wiecki Skipchak Funeral Home of downtown Berlin. A prayer service will be held at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday following the visitation.

Family and friends are invited to join the family in the Parish Hall following the service for a luncheon and a time of sharing and caring.

Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.

A complete notice will follow.

Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home

116 S. Adams Avenue

Berlin, WI 54923

920-361-2050

FAMILY OWNED SINCE 1919

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 8 to July 10, 2019
