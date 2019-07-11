Services
John R Wiecki/Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2050
Kenneth Seaman

Kenneth Seaman Obituary
Kenneth C. Seaman, age 51, died suddenly and unexpectedly at ThedaCare Berlin on July 7, 2019

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Parish of Berlin at 10:30 a.m. with Father David Greenfield officiating.
Family and friends may visit with the family and pay their respects to Ken on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and also on Friday July 19, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 at the Wiecki Skipchak Funeral Home of downtown Berlin. A prayer service will be held at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday following the visitation.
Family and friends are invited to join the family in the Parish Hall following the service for a luncheon and a time of sharing and caring.

Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.

A complete notice will follow.


Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on July 11, 2019
