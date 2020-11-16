1/1
Kenneth Voss
1941 - 2020
Kenneth O. Voss, 79, passed away on November 14, 2020 at Edenbrook of Oshkosh. Ken was born in Oshkosh, to the late Adolph and Ann (Karl) Voss on March 9, 1941. He married the love of his life Margaret M. Keilberg on June 6, 1970.

Ken graduated from Oshkosh High School and later from Fox Valley Technical College with an Associate Degree in Electronics. He enjoyed bowling, deer hunting, and fishing for white bass.

Ken is survived by his wife, Margaret; two sons, Kevin and Eric Voss; two grandchildren, Evelynn and Elena Voss; sister-in-law, Mary Voss; nephew, Scott; ex sister-in-law, Fran and her husband Denny; and many cousins.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Ann Voss; brother, Keith Voss; and cousin, Denny Karl.

A visitation for Ken will be held for friends and family on from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home, 100 Lake Pointe Drive, Oshkosh on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Inurnment will be at Lake View Memorial Park.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
01:30 - 03:00 PM
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home
402 Waugoo Ave
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-231-1510
