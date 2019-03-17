|
|
Kevin John Hogan
Madison - Kevin John Hogan, passed away surrounded by family and friends on October 29, 2018 at his home in Madison, Wisconsin after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.
He will be deeply missed. Kevin was a man who had a deep and abiding love for his family. He will be remembered for his quiet, gentle and contemplative nature, intellect, sharp wit, sense of humor (and mischievous smirk). Kevin had a love of learning, researching, and writing. He loved animals, nature and the environment, choosing to live a life that was true to his values.
Kevin was born March 16, 1959 in Sheboygan, WI to John "Jack" and Hazel "Lorene" Hogan. He was married to the love of his life, Margaret "Maggie" Kellogg, on September 21, 1997. Their daughter, Keira, was Kevin's joy and so many of his attributes, interests, and values live on in her. Kevin was a 1977 graduate of Oshkosh West High School. True to his love of learning, he went on to earn a bachelors degree in political science and chemistry from the University of Wisconsin -Oshkosh, a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a law degree from the University of Denver.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, Mother-in-law Helen Marie Kellogg and father-in-law Gordon Eugene Kellogg of Rochester, NY.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Maggie Hogan and daughter, Keira Sykora Hogan of Madison, his siblings; Mari Hogan Krueger (Oshkosh), Kelly Hogan Roth (Mike) of Oshkosh, and Michael Hogan (Tracy) of Omro, Julia Kellogg (Jerry), Katherine Bonis (David) Daniel Kellogg, Karen Miller, Mary Klein (Norman) Timothy, brother-in-law, and nephew, Kristopher Krueger (Portland, OR), nieces; Jodi Krueger (Milwaukee), Jessica, Anna, and Ellie Hogan (Omro) and Jennifer Hauser (Portland, OR)
In lieu of flowers,donations can be made to the or the National Arbor Foundation.
A special memorial service will be held in spring of 2019.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 17, 2019