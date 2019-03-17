Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Hogan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin John Hogan


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kevin John Hogan Obituary
Kevin John Hogan

Madison - Kevin John Hogan, passed away surrounded by family and friends on October 29, 2018 at his home in Madison, Wisconsin after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.

He will be deeply missed. Kevin was a man who had a deep and abiding love for his family. He will be remembered for his quiet, gentle and contemplative nature, intellect, sharp wit, sense of humor (and mischievous smirk). Kevin had a love of learning, researching, and writing. He loved animals, nature and the environment, choosing to live a life that was true to his values.

Kevin was born March 16, 1959 in Sheboygan, WI to John "Jack" and Hazel "Lorene" Hogan. He was married to the love of his life, Margaret "Maggie" Kellogg, on September 21, 1997. Their daughter, Keira, was Kevin's joy and so many of his attributes, interests, and values live on in her. Kevin was a 1977 graduate of Oshkosh West High School. True to his love of learning, he went on to earn a bachelors degree in political science and chemistry from the University of Wisconsin -Oshkosh, a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a law degree from the University of Denver.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, Mother-in-law Helen Marie Kellogg and father-in-law Gordon Eugene Kellogg of Rochester, NY.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Maggie Hogan and daughter, Keira Sykora Hogan of Madison, his siblings; Mari Hogan Krueger (Oshkosh), Kelly Hogan Roth (Mike) of Oshkosh, and Michael Hogan (Tracy) of Omro, Julia Kellogg (Jerry), Katherine Bonis (David) Daniel Kellogg, Karen Miller, Mary Klein (Norman) Timothy, brother-in-law, and nephew, Kristopher Krueger (Portland, OR), nieces; Jodi Krueger (Milwaukee), Jessica, Anna, and Ellie Hogan (Omro) and Jennifer Hauser (Portland, OR)

In lieu of flowers,donations can be made to the or the National Arbor Foundation.

A special memorial service will be held in spring of 2019.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.