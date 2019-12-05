|
|
Kevin Percival
Oshkosh - Kevin C. Percival, age 63, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was born in Highland Park, MI on March 26, 1956 the son of the late Donald and Jenni (Cunningham) Percival. On February 4, 1984 he married Carolyn Traeger at St. Peter and St. Paul United Church of Christ in Northbrook, IL. Kevin was a corporate credit collections manager for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. He was also known to be and avid reader and history buff. Kevin will be remembered for his humor and uplifting personality.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Carolyn; children: Claudia (Brian) Shelton, Jamie (Kristi) Poore and Carol Blanas; grandchildren: Carly and Randall Shelton, and Hannah and Isabelle Poore; and brother, Donald (Isabel) Percival, and Greg (Debra) Percival.
A celebration of life will be held in the Spring. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Memorials may be given directly to Bethany United Church of Christ, Oshkosh.
The family expresses a special thank you to Aurora at Home Hospice. They took really good care of Kevin and his family.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019